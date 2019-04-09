Namilco donates $500,000 worth of Exercise books to RHTYSC Education Campaign

Over the last twenty five years, the Cricket Teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS has administered a highly successful Say Yes to Education Campaign as part of their personal development programme. The Campaign on Tuesday last received a major boost when the National Milling Company (Namilco) handed over thousands of Exercise books valued at $500,000 to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster received the donation in the presence of Club Members Simon Naidu and Ravin Kissoonlall. Foster disclosed that the Exercise books would be distributed shortly to schools at the Primary level as part of the Club’s effort to get children to make education the main goal in their lives. He expressed gratitude to the Management of Namilco, especially its Managing Director Bert Sukhai for their confidence in the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and its ability to get things done. Foster stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and its ten cricket teams strongly believe that education is the Key to Success. He expressed great concern that many children are dropping out of school at a very tender age and this does not auger well for Guyana’s future. The long standing Sport and Youth Official, who was recently awarded a National Award, stated that every effort must be made to get youths to stay in school and complete their education.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club over the last twenty five years has invested millions of dollars to assist thousands of students in their pursuit of an educational background and dozens of schools, NGO and Teachers. Among the activities hosted are distribution of cycles, exercise books, school bags, school uniforms, educational grants and footwear. Among other programmes/activities are Tribute to Outstanding Teachers/Students, Tribute to Retired Teachers, Tribute to Head Teachers, Top Ten Grade Six Students Award, Republic Bank Summer Camp, Assistance to Schools, Sponsorship of Educational Competition, Youth Inspirational Booklet, Annual Review Magazine, Educational Posters, and Youth Career Fair among others.

Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu also disclosed that Namilco in 2019 would be sponsoring a historic School Athletics Championship for Schools in Region 6 on the 26th May, 2019 at the Albion Community Centre Ground. The Athletics event would be coordinated by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club as part of Namilco 50th Anniversary Celebration. Successful athletes would receive trophies, medals and cash prizes. Namilco would also co-sponsor the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Annual Award Ceremony and Annual Review Magazine in 2019.

Managing Director Bert Sukhai stated that Namilco was pleased to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and expressed confidence that the relationship would grow stronger. Sukhai noted that the Exercise books were printed as part of a massive Namilco 50th Anniversary Celebration. Namilco was founded in 1969 and over the years has been a massive contributor to the development of sports, youth development, culture and education.