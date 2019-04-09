Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Mosquito infestation halts classes/exams at Freeburg School

Angry teachers leaving the school yesterday

While teachers at the Freeburg Secondary School, Norton Street, Georgetown, were yesterday forced to conduct classes outside of the building, classes and three major examinations had to be halted as a result of a prolonged mosquito infestation.

At the school yesterday, teachers were seen leaving the institution, even though it was just after midday. Some teachers were not pleased that there were still some students engaged in an important examination inside the building, lamenting about the mosquito bites they had to endure in the process.

While the Headmistress refused to comment on the issue, very angry teachers informed that the situation has been going on for months now.

They blamed it on inexperienced construction men and plumbers who were solicited to do repair works at the school. They said that the area most affected involved several classrooms on the bottom floor which remained water logged for weeks because of bad plumbing and sewerage works.

A reporter who attempted to take photos of this area was soon attacked by swarms of mosquitoes. Some teachers informed that the school has no cleaner on duty, and that the cleaner only came once or twice per month. They added that the water tanks from which students are expected to draw water has not been cleaned for months.

They toured sections of the compound that is overgrown with bush and foliage. They explained that the compound is not attended to or maintained. They expressed fear that reptiles can be in the tall bushes.

Teachers pointed to several drains in the compound that had stagnant water. Mosquitoes were seen around them. Their larvae were observed in the water.

There are almost two inches of water in this corridor, the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes

Teachers fear greatly that students are very exposed to mosquito-borne diseases.

Yesterday the Ministry of Education issued a press release that dictated that because of the insect infestation the writing of three examinations were affected. A meeting was held with teachers of the school.

“It was brought to the attention of the Ministry of Education  that there is an issue concerning mosquitoes affecting the Freeburg Secondary School.

“As it relates to that issue, an officer of the Department of Education was contacted, and based on information received, please note the following since this is the last week of the school term.

“Parents will be asked not to send their children to the school while efforts are made to address the issue before the new school term begins.”

The examinations that were not written this term will be done in the new term, according to officials.

