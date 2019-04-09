Minister Norton impressed by works on Synthetic tracks

“I am very impressed with what I see and I am quite excited for it to be completed and be in use,” said Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton.

His comments came after visits to the synthetic tracks being constructed at Linden in Region Ten and in Berbice, Region Six.

Dr. Norton, who holds the responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, was accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ms. Melissa Tucker; and the Assistant Director of Sport, Ms. Melissa Dow-Richardson.

The team visited the Region Six site at New Amsterdam on Thursday and the Region Ten site at Wismar, Linden site on Friday.

During both visits, Minister Norton inspected the works being executed and questioned the contractors in relation to what he saw on the ground.

“I am no expert in engineering, so it was important that I asked the right questions so that we know what exactly are the works happening on the ground. We had to visit to ensure that what is reported to us is actually what is taking place,” Minister Norton said.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the thoroughness of the contractors and workers in relation to answering questions and explaining details of the project.

“This is a good sign. It tells me that these are workers who are confident and keen about their work. I am very happy with the way this project is going. So far, it seems as though its timeline is intact,” Minister Norton told reporters.

Dr. Norton urged residents from both regions to pay keen attention to the project and use whatever means and forum available to ask questions and seek clarification in relation to same.

“These two facilities are being built for the people, so we want them to have a good knowledge of it. I want Berbicians and Lindeners to follow up on the project and use every opportunity they can to air their concerns. I promise that we will have the answers,” Minister Norton encouraged.

The project to construct the two synthetic tracks is in its third phase – the ground work. Such works on the Linden track are being executed by Builders Hardware and General Supplies, while the Berbice track is being worked on by BK International. AquaSun Designs are the local consultants for both project sites.

The contracts for ground works are valued at $141M for Berbice and $178M for Linden.