Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup…Capital FC knock out Botafago in sudden death 6-5, Eagles United stop Topp XX 4-2

Apr 09, 2019 Sports 0

Scorers for Capital FC (at left) Duquan Hercules and Andre Mayers.

From left Eagles United scorers Colwyn Drakes, Kellon Primo and Donovan Francis.

New comers Capital FC knocked out Botafago after a 6-5 penalty kicks results broke a 2-2 deadlocked game, while number one ranked Eagles United moved on following a 4-2 triumph over Topp XX, as play in the Linden Mayor’s Cup football championship being staged as part Of the Linden Town Week 2019 celebrations continued at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground Sunday night.
Jamal Haynes was there to push his team Botafago ahead in the 20th minute only to see Duquan Hercules tie the game in the 26th minute, scores 1-1. This score was intact into overtime play until Andre Mayers sent Capital FC ahead, this time from the penalty spot after 93 minute, 2-1.
However, in the 104thminute Botafago would again tie the scores from a goal by Antoine Gill, 2-2.
The game went down to penalty kicks and after the two teams were spotless in the first five kicks they took, Capital FC would knock in their first sudden death kick as Botafago missed theirs, to advance 6-5 to the final four.
In the other game, Eagles United disposed of opponents Topp XX 4-2 based on a double from Donovan Francis, who scored in the 6thand 48th minutes, with the others scored by Kellon Primo in the 28th minute and Colwyn Drakes in the 50th minute; while for Topp XX the goals were netted by Abraham Brown in the 17th and Travis Waterton in the 78thminutes.
On Sunday, the quarter finals will continue with Winners Connection against Silver Shattas and the other will see Net Rockers taking on Blueberry Hill United.

