GWA Guyana now has 3 level one coach and 1 referee by UWW Standard

Guyana now has three qualified level one wrestling coaches and one level one referee, these four individuals also participated in a National Federation Workshop, which was made possible by the United World Wrestling and Barbados Olympic Association through Olympic Solidarity at the Caribbean Super Week held recently in Barbados. Coaches Qualified at that workshop are Ms. Kerryanne Edwards, Mr. Kobe Bowen and Mr. Marcello Small and referee Mr. Charles Johnson.

It was a packed programme and the officials of the GWA were well pleased for this opportunity which gives a better insight of wrestling and the many opportunities wrestling has to offer to Guyanese youths. There’s junior, cadets and senior championships and several games athletes can participate in. Several countries representatives were present at the Caribbean Super Week in host country Barbados, which included Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, Bahamas, Suriname and Haiti.

The GWA will be hosting its first Camp on the 15th ,16th and 17th of April at the New Amsterdam Town Hall from 10:00am to 2:00pm, the purpose of this camp is to sensitize parents and children about the sport of wrestling, its origin, technique, types and rules and the many benefits of a wrestling athlete. This programme will be introduced to different parts of Guyana in the coming months and years.

The GWA has set up its Inter-School Wrestling Committee in Region 6 and plans to have one in every Region in Guyana in the near future. These committees will oversee wrestling in the respective Regions.

For future plans the GWA wishes to have schools/clubs tournament, followed by the inter-school championship in the respective Regions, then its national championships to select a national team which will then represent Guyana in the international games.

Executive of Guyana Wrestling Association extends gratitude to The United World Wrestling, President of UWWA Mr. Francisco Eduardo Lee Lopez, Barbados Olympic Association, Mr. Rollins Alleyne President of BWA, Development Officer of the Americas Mr. Yuri Maier, Coach Mr. Errett, Mr. Galva and UWW representative Ms. Lei Liang for a fun and fantastic programme at the Caribbean Super Week.