GMR&SC Endurance round 2…Executive Committee sets date for April 28

Apr 09, 2019

Round two of the GMR&SC Endurance meet is set for April 28th at the South Dakota Circuit.

The first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance meet finished in controversial fashion as Team Wreckers’ Adrian Fernandes pulled off a thrilling win over Sean Bacchus for the overall title and Bacchus along with all competitors will be revving their machines for round two of the championship which speeds off on the last Sunday of this month (April 28).
The March 3rd event that kicked started the club’s calendar was delayed by over five hours due to some heavy showers in Timehri but the unforgiving sunshine dried the South Dakota Circuit and action got underway and the defending champion driver tallied 78 laps to narrowly defeat Bacchus who finished 77 laps, both in 1600cc and overall brackets in the two-hour long drive.
There was much speculation as to which date the second round of the competition would have been but after the Executive Committee of the club convened last Thursday, it was decided that April 28th will be the date.
During round one action, the unlimited class was won by Romeo Singh (72 laps) but Motilall Deodass (59 laps) surprisingly finished second ahead of Seejatan. Deodass’ Motor Trend sponsored Starlet encountered problems from the start of the race so he had to race at a decelerated pace throughout the event.
Mohamed Ali (33 laps) was the best driver in the 2000cc class, while Roshan Ali (20 laps) finished second followed by Rafeek Khan in third with 19 laps.
In the 1500cc class, Narendra Mangar (73 laps) won followed by Richard Hamid (70) in second place and Mark Wong (69) in third.

