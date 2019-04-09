GFF Elite League Season 4…Santos needle Buxton United; Police fires back late to draw with Milerock

Following their 2-0 triumph over Ann’s Grove on March 28th last after losing to defending champions Fruta Conquerors 0-4 in their debut match at this level, Santos Football Club (SFC) recorded their second win in as many matches when they needled Buxton United Football club (BUFC) on Sunday night last at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

In the main attraction, Police Football Club (PFC) had to pull out all the stops to walk away with an equal share of the spoils against Milerock, the match ending 1-1. Milerock took the early lead when Keon sears, one of the nation’s Beach Soccer players, buried a shot past the goalkeeper in the 29th minute.

It took the law enforcement officers until the 81st minute to pull things level, thanks to another Beach Soccer player, Cordel Prescod who saved their blushes when he rocked the back of the nets.

The opening fixture turned out to be a happy outing for Santos which netted through a David George shot in the 72nd minute; it was George’ second winning goal in as many matches for the City side, on a roll.

Santos’ next challenge will be a tough one when they come up against leaders Western Tigers on Friday night next at the GDF Ground, Camp Ayangana from 18:30hrs. The night capper will bring together Guyana Defence Force and Den Amstel FC.

Admission to the venue is $500 for adults whilst children 12 years-old and under would enjoy proceedings free of cost.

Latest Points Table

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points

Western Tigers 3 2 1 0 8 2 +6 7

Guyana Defence Force 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7

Fruta Conquerors 2 2 0 0 8 2 +6 6

Den Amstel 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 6

Santos 3 2 0 1 3 4 -1 6

Victoria Kings 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1 2

Police 3 0 1 2 3 7 -4 1

Buxton United 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2 1

Ann’s Grove United 2 0 0 2 0 7 -7 0

Milerock 3 0 2 1 1 4 -3 -1