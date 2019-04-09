Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

FIRE STRIKES AGAIN IN BARTICA

Inside the Garraway ‘s Building after the Fire.

Fire yesterday, Monday, destroyed a wooden building  at Lot 114,Third Avenue, Bartica. The building was home to Neil and Michelle Garraway and their three-year-old son, Brent Garraway.

The fire started at around 11:00 hours when the toddler, Brent, who was thought to have been asleep, was said to have been playing with a cigarette lighter. He eventually ignited a mattress. The flames rapidly engulfed the wooden house.

Neil, Michelle and Brent were fortunate to escape the fire without injuries. Neighbours, after observing fire and smoke emanating from the building summoned the Bartica Fire Service Chapter. The firemen arrived and effectively contained the blaze, in the process preventing it from destroying the nearby buildings.

Minister Simona Broomes who was in the municipality at the time, visited the Scene in the aftermath of the fire. With her was Mr Gordon Bradford, Regional Chairman of Region Seven; and Mr Oswald Pitt, Assistant  Superintendent of Police, and Officer in Charge of the Bartica Police Station.

The Bartica Fire Service, soon after, had to also extinguish a threatening grass fire that was burning next to the building that houses the Bartica Library and the Bartica Radio Station 95.1 FM. (Edward A Persaud)

