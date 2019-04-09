Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:57 AM

Draw Reveals Groups for the 2019 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship- Guyana in Group D with El Salvador, Guadeloupe & Belize

Apr 09, 2019 Sports 0

The Golden Jaguars Beach Soccer Team to the Concacaf Championships – Bahamas, 2017.

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) and Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) yesterday conducted the official draw for the 2019 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship, at the Calle Independencia, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
The 2019 edition of the biannual Concacaf event, which will be held with the support of the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, will have the participation of the 16 best national beach soccer teams in the region.
The two best-ranked teams in the competition will ensure qualification for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019. The draw, which sorted the 16 participating teams into four groups, was conducted by Concacaf Chief Football Officer Manolo Zubiria.
The groups for the 2019 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship are as follows (listed in the order drawn): Group A – Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Guatemala.
Group B – Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands.
Group C – United States, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Bonaire.
Group D – El Salvador, Guadeloupe, Belize, Guyana.
Guyana will play its first match against El Salvador on Tuesday May 13 followed by a clash against Guadeloupe on Wednesday May 14. Their final group match will be against Belize on Thursday May 16.
After round-robin play, the first and second place finishers of each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Quarterfinals winners will advance to the semifinals. Semifinal winners will automatically qualify for the tournament’s final, as well as the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019.
In the last edition of the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship in the Bahamas, Panama overcame Mexico in the final, to win its first Beach Soccer title. At that championship, Guyanese Jamal Haynes was named the Scotiabank Best Young Player.
The Guyanese’ lone win was against Antigua & Barbuda, 6-4, Haynes netting a hat-trick.

