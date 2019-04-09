Dindyal century propels GCB Select U15 to 44-run victory over E’bo

Mavindra Dindyal struck a fine century to lead the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Select U15 team to a 44-run victory over Essequibo when the GCB Bel Air Rubis Inter County U17 50-over tournament commenced yesterday.

Dindyal anchored the innings after pacer Sheldon Charles removed openers Jadon Campbell (02) and Rampertab Ramnauth (10) to reduce the U15 side to 35-2, batting first at Enmore. Left arm spinner Ryan Atkinson had Tameshwar Mahadeo (00) stumped before Dindyal and Alvin Mohabir steadied the innings with a fourth wicket stand of 67. Dindyal capitalised on some below par fielding from the Essequibians who floored several catches as he accumulated on both sides of the pitch with some sweetly timed boundaries and sensible rotation of the strike. The right-handed Dindyal struck nine fours before he was caught off Ronaldo Scouten for 104. Mohabir who played the supporting role well, hit two fours before he bowled by Abdul Nadir for 29 while Zachary Jodah was run out for 13 as the Essequibians managed to restrict the scoring somewhat in the latter stages of the innings, limiting the U15 side for 188-7. Charles claimed 2-19 while Atkinson took 2-39.

Pacer Isaiah Thorne trapped Nadir lbw without scoring as Essequibo lost their first wicket with the score on 11. Charles and Scouten then took the score to 41 before Scouten who struck two fours was lbw to Matthew Pattaya for 14. But Charles timed the ball well on both sides of the pitch and along with Azizi Christiani put Essequibo on course for a successful chase with a third wicket stand of 58. Charles hammered four fours and one six before he was lbw to Krsna Singh for a top score of 52 before Singh also removed Aryan Persaud for four, leaving the score on 105-4. Seven runs later, Singh had Christiani caught for 24 to trigger a collapse as Essequibo were bowled out for 144 in 42.3 overs. Only Wazim Mohamed (16) and Jason Holder (11) of the remaining batsmen managed double figures as Singh claimed 4-26 while Mohabir snared 3-13. Dindyal was named man-of-the-match. (Zaheer Mohamed)