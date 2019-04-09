De politicians treating de constitution like a prostitute

People got some funny ways. When dem don’t have something dem does wish if dem had it because dem woulda do certain things. This is a common thing.

A man see a nice woman pun de road at de seawall or somewhere. Right away he start to think wha he would do wid such a woman. He start to imagine how dem would go walking hand in hand and he would never let de woman out he sight.

If de girl or woman prove to be easy, after couple morning he don’t want to see she. Some men does tek a woman and promise to kiss de dirt she walk on. Sometimes couple weeks don’t even pass before he start eating she.

When de woman lef him he gone crying to her how he gun change. He would swear under de moon and de stars that he would never put he hand pun she again. But as soon as she mek de mistake and go back is more blows.

Then when she lef him he does get more dangerous. Dem boys know men who hide and kill women.

Politicians stay just like that. Fuh more than fifteen years all of dem start talking bout constitutional reform. Before that, dem try to change de constitution. Is nearly thirty years since Papa Cheddi did promise to limit de powers of de president. He never do it. Jagdeo come after h9im and never do it.

Donald ain’t do it and now Soulja Bai ain’t change it.

Dem boys remember when Soulja Bai been in de Opposition, he promise to review de constitution. De farrin people come and tell him that he need to change de constitution to allow fuh de people to get dem elections results quickly. One ambassador even seh that if Soulja Bai think five years is a long time he better think again.

Soulja Bai get into power; de five years almost done and nobody mek a move to change de constitution. That is why dem boys seh de politicians treating de constitution like a prostitute.

Talk half and try wid de constitution.