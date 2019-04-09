Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Copa flight delayed after bomb threat

Apr 09, 2019 News 0

A copa airlines flight at CJIA

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport received bomb threats around 14:30 hours yesterday, just as COPA Airlines was boarding its flight. The bomb according to the caller was stashed in the passengers’ luggage.

The police were contacted and the bomb disposal team as well as the other necessary contingents were dispatched to the area.

The all clear was given around 16:30 hours, after every piece of luggage was checked and the plane thoroughly searched.

As the phone call was short, it couldn’t be traced at the time. However the police are working with the telephone service providers to trace the call as investigations are on-going.

Meanwhile, according to Copa in a statement, all 127 passengers and six crew members onboard Flight 255 are safe following a false report of an explosive device aboard the aircraft  yesterday at the CJIA.

“Following the alarm which was raised just prior to the scheduled 14:24 hrs departure of the flight, Copa Airlines immediately activated security protocols.”

Passengers and crew were disembarked for inspection and ranks of the Guyana Police Force bomb-disposal unit launched a search of the aircraft.

“After confirming no explosive device was found, the alarm was determined to be false. Copa Airlines worked closely with Guyana security officials during the inspection process. Following their clearance, Flight 255 departed at 17:42 hrs, arriving at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City at 20:44 hrs (local time).

More in this category

Sports

U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricket…Seepersaud’s 3-6 & unbeaten 31 gives Demerara 9-Wkt win- Ramraj take 4-7 as B’ce bowled out for 66

U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricket…Seepersaud’s 3-6 &...

Apr 09, 2019

Led by a fine all round performance from Andre Seepersaud and a four-wicket haul from Skipper Chanderpaul Ramraj, Demerara made light work of defending U-17 Inter-County 50 overs champions Berbice as...
Read More
GMR&SC Endurance round 2…Executive Committee sets date for April 28

GMR&SC Endurance round 2…Executive...

Apr 09, 2019

Trophy Stall supports Guyana Carnival Domino, Duck Curry Competitions in Linden

Trophy Stall supports Guyana Carnival Domino,...

Apr 09, 2019

GWA Guyana now has 3 level one coach and 1 referee by UWW Standard

GWA Guyana now has 3 level one coach and 1...

Apr 09, 2019

Annandale Secondary wins KFC Tapeball trophy

Annandale Secondary wins KFC Tapeball trophy

Apr 09, 2019

Assuria Insurance sponsored Golf tourney set for April 27

Assuria Insurance sponsored Golf tourney set for...

Apr 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Work around the politics!

    If there is anyone who knows to throw a party it is Dr. Glenn Lall. Last Thursday, was one of the better parties which he... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]