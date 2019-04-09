Copa flight delayed after bomb threat

Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport received bomb threats around 14:30 hours yesterday, just as COPA Airlines was boarding its flight. The bomb according to the caller was stashed in the passengers’ luggage.
The police were contacted and the bomb disposal team as well as the other necessary contingents were dispatched to the area.
The all clear was given around 16:30 hours, after every piece of luggage was checked and the plane thoroughly searched.
As the phone call was short, it couldn’t be traced at the time. However the police are working with the telephone service providers to trace the call as investigations are on-going.
Meanwhile, according to Copa in a statement, all 127 passengers and six crew members onboard Flight 255 are safe following a false report of an explosive device aboard the aircraft yesterday at the CJIA.
“Following the alarm which was raised just prior to the scheduled 14:24 hrs departure of the flight, Copa Airlines immediately activated security protocols.”
Passengers and crew were disembarked for inspection and ranks of the Guyana Police Force bomb-disposal unit launched a search of the aircraft.
“After confirming no explosive device was found, the alarm was determined to be false. Copa Airlines worked closely with Guyana security officials during the inspection process. Following their clearance, Flight 255 departed at 17:42 hrs, arriving at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City at 20:44 hrs (local time).
