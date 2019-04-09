BCB launches Friends of Cricket 100 Balls Cricket Tourney for NA/Canje Sub Zone

The Berbice Cricket Board on Tuesday last launched another cricket tournament as they strive to fulfill their committment to organise as much as thirty tournaments at all levels in 2019. The vibrant Board has already launched tournaments at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Internal Zones, Primary Schools, Intermediate, Secondary Schools and Second Division levels in the first three months of the year and would be launching several others in the coming weeks.

The new tournament launched was for teams in the New Amsterdam/Canje Sub Zone area at the Second Division level. The Berbice Cricket Board since Foster’s election in February, 2018, has organised cricket at the Internal Zone level as part of the effort to promote the game at the grass root level. The five Sub Zone areas that the Berbice Cricket Board organises cricket are Berbice River Zone, West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower/Central Corentyne and Upper Corentyne. The tournament is being sponsored by a group of overseas based Berbicians named Friends of Berbice Cricket and would be contested by 15 teams.

The teams are: Flying Star Cricket Club, Edinburgh Cricket Club, Mt Sinai Cricket Club, Guymine Cricket Club, Tucber Park ‘A’ Cricket Club, Tucber Park ‘B’ Cricket Club, Young Warriors ‘A’ Cricket Club, Young Warriors ‘B’ Cricket Club, Kendall’s Union Cricket Club, Kendall’s Union Sports Star, Police Sports Club, Goed Bananen Land Cricket Club, Betsy Ground Cricket Club, East Bank Blazers Cricket Club, Rose Hall Canje Welfare Cricket Club and Mental Hospital Cricket Club. The teams are divided into four zones with the winner of each zone advancing to the semifinals.

The tournament would be played 100 Balls per side with three bowlers allowed to bowl three six balls overs, while two could bowl four overs including an eight balls overs. A maximum of two fielders would be allowed off the 30 yards for the first five overs and a maximum of five for the rest of the innings. Clubs are allowed only two First Division players per game, while all teams are reminded that all players shall be attired in whites. Captains who fail to be at the venue fifteen minutes prior to the start of play shall forfeit their rights to the toss, while walkovers shall be granted half hour after the scheduled start of play.

The Berbice Cricket Board President extended gratitude to former President Anil Beharry who worked hard to obtain the sponsorship. The sponsors include former Asst Treasurer of the BCB, Romash Munna, Yadram Bhoji and Aftab Shamshudeen. Foster hailed the support of the sponsors and for remembering the county of their birth.

Foster committed himself to hosting more tournaments at the internal zones level and stated that great efforts would be made to have a 40 Overs tournament in each zone by the third quarter of the year. He emphasises on the importance of grass root cricket as it assists the Berbice Cricket Board to identify promising talents for the future.