Bartica Fire Station slated for major boost

Fire stations across the country will receive the government’s full support in boosting their capacity, particularly the station located at Bartica.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, gave this assurance during a recent visit to the town. During the visit he toured the fire station.

The minister said that more assets will soon be made available to enhance the capacity and capability of the Bartica Fire Department.

Minister Ramjattan expressed his satisfaction with Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford’s commendations of the fire department’s personnel.

The town, Minister Ramjattan said, is on the cusp of great things. He said that it has already seen rapid economic and infrastructural development in the past few years.

“Bartica is going to be one of the fastest growing areas in the country. It is going to be the platform from which so many things are going to happen in the interior; investments and so much more.

“So, it is vitally important that we put up the infrastructure, get the assets and also get the committed workmen, ranks and officers necessary to let it happen,” the Minister underscored.

He added that it was unfortunate that there were three devastating fires in the town up to yesterday; one that took the life of the Ethal Lucille Moseley, well-known in Bartica as ‘Aunty Lu’ and destruction of the region’s bond.

Minister Ramjattan said with challenges come opportunities to improve on what was there before.

The $314M fireboat which will be stationed at the Demerara Harbour is slated to arrive in Guyana shortly. The boat which will be the first of its kind for the country will be a major boost to the Guyana Fire Service. (DPI)