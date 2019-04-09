Bartica Easter Regatta Sports 2019…GPL blacks out opposition to win Inter Department Dominoes- Mix Up storm to Inter Club Title

Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:57 AM
Led by the Most Valuable Player of the finals, Clive Griffith with the maximum 18 games, Guyana Power and Light Inc. came out victors of the Bartica Easter Regatta committee Inter Department Dominoes competition on Sunday last at the Bartica Community Center.
Attracting a total of six entities, GPL amassed a total of 84 games to take the top spot ahead of Administration which managed 76 games with Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) stuck in the cellar position as a result of low tide on 68 games.
For their effort, GPL were powered up with a cash prize of $50,000 as the champion along with a trophy with $30,000 (and trophy) and $20,000 presented to Administration and T&HD. MVP Griffith was rewarded with a trophy.
In the Inter Club showdown which attracted seven (7) clubs, Mix Up was too hot for their rivals to handle, chalking up a whopping 92 games to win the first place prize of $100,000 and trophy.
Lotto played their cards right somewhat correct to end in second place on 78 games and collected $40,000 and atrophy.
Bringing up the rear in third place and not too pleased was Upsetters, they received $20,000 for their effort. The MVP of the Final was Inshan Alam.
