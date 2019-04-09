Aurora Knight Riders book semi final spot with win over Tap Shattas

On a day where the wind was hiding from the angry sun, Aurora Knight Riders romped to a comprehensive 82 runs victory over Tap Shattas when play in the South Essequibo T/20 cricket competition continued last Sunday at the Affiance Cricket Ground.

Inserted to bat on a wicket with lots of preparation moisture, the Knight Riders lost opener Timur Gafoor for 2 off pacer Shazim Saleem in the third over. Ravi Beharry and Deoraj Dindyal then teamed up and enjoyed a honeymoon period with an eye-catching 57 runs second wicket partnership before Dwayne Burrowes broke the honeymoon when he had the left handed Dindyal caught and bowled for 20 at 83-2 in the 9th over. Garfield Phillips and Beharry continued to bat positively with Beharry being the aggressor and Phillips the accumulator. Left arm spinner Wilton Rodrigues was introduced in the 11th over and was immediately rewarded when Beharry tried to sweep at a full delivery and was bowled for his entertaining 53 which contained six boundaries and three maximums. Anand Manniram (5) and Gangabeharry Ramdanie (6) were quickly removed by the versatile Rodrigues in quick succession. When Phillips (24) was caught at long on off spinner Nissan Khan, Quasie Reedon (19*) and Roddy Spencer (26) tore into the Shattas bowling with some lusty blows with one of Spencer’s sixes travelling out of the ground onto the roof of a nearby house, much to the annoyance of the grumpy owner.

Khan, bowling a nagging line and length, broke the partnership when he had Spencer holding out to long off. Skipper Saieef Ally (18*) and Reedon marshaled the Knight Riders to the end with a 28 runs unbroken eight wicket partnership to see the Knight Riders to 192-7 off their allotted overs. Rodrigues was the pick of the bowlers with 3-34, Khan claimed 2-43, while Burrowes 1-34 and Saleem 1-31 were the other wicket takers.

Set a daunting 193 for victory, Tap Shattas were given a bright start when Burrowes promoted up the order, dumped Chaitram Ramdanie for a spanking boundary to the mid wicket fence in the second over. However, Ramdanie had the last laugh when Burrowes tried one too many and was taken at long off for 5. Skipper Nissan Khan was then removed by his opposite Saieef Ally for 2 at 23-2. Ramdanie struck again in his third over when Imram Wahab was dismissed without scoring. Thajnarine Daonarine and Sherkhan Khan then put together a fighting 25 runs partnership before off spinner Deoraj Dindyal had Daonarine caught at mid wicket for 17. Khan soon followed, caught at cover off Ravi Beharry for 15. Wilton Rodrigues hung his bat around for his 13 before Dindyal accounted for him. Shaheed Khan (6) was then bowled by Anand Manniram, while Abu Khan was run out from a direct hit by Manniram for 5 as Tap Shattas ended at 111-8 when their overs expired. Ramdanie grabbed 3-17, Dindyal 2-21, while Ally had 1-12, Beharry 1-8 and Manniram 1-13 to hand the Knight Riders an 82 runs victory.