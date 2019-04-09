Assuria Insurance sponsored Golf tourney set for April 27

On Saturday April 27th at 12:30 pm, Assuria Insurance companies will host its inaugural golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Managing Director Yogendra Arjune who joined the club as a member last year feels that the partnership between the Club and Assuria is a good step for both.”I have always seen golf as a game of tremendous focus and energy – qualities that are the foundations of Assuria General.”

According to the President of the LGC, Aleem Hussain, “We want to attract golfers of all levels of ability so this tournament will feature three categories 0-10, 11-19 and 20-30, so that more players can partake and enjoy the game. Prizes will be awarded to the top three players in each category, Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin as well as for the Best Net and Gross Scores for the day. As a result, we hope that everyone in Guyana, even if you are not a member but have an interest in playing will come out and take part.” Mr. Arjune added that, “Staff from Assuria will be on hand to engage in games and fun and to hand out give-aways to those in attendance from 3:00pm onwards.”

The history of Assuria dates back to 1889 when the EersteNederlandsche insurance company established its first subsidiary in Suriname. Merging companies such as Olveh, Ago, Manulife, Nieuwe EersteNederlandsche, SURAM, NEN Schadeverzekering, De Nationale, ENNA and NIFM to create what is presently the Assuria Group, which offers Life and General, Term, Endowments and Pension Insurances, along with Motor, Fire, Travel and Health Insurances.

Assuria General (GY) Inc. and Assuria Life (GY) Inc. have been offering quality and innovative products supported with excellent customer service to Guyana’s population since March 2012. Assuria GY offers Motor, Fire, Liability, Life and Pension insurances to Guyanese and they are currently theonly ISO-9001:2015 certified financial service provider in Guyana. As a result thereof, customers can be guaranteed that their high-quality services meet international requirements.

Since April 2013, the company has been active in Trinidad & Tobago through Gulf Insurance Ltd. This company offers General Insurances in Trinidad and several Caribbean Islands. In January 2015 Assuria acquired controlling interest in Mega Insurance Company Ltd. This company is active in Trinidad & Tobago and offers Life Insurances. The name of Mega Insurance Company Ltd. was changed to Assuria Life (T&T) Ltd.

Assuria is more than an insurance provider – they are a large institutional investor, which is especially active in the field of mortgage loans and real estate developments. The company sees that with the development of Guyana’s resources, more and more people and companies will come to Guyana and golf is a unifying sport that will bring them all together.

For more information on the LGC and how to learn the game or become a member, please call 220-5660/645-0944. To find out more about Assuria Insurance companies and their services, please email them at [email protected] or vist any of their seven offices located in Giftlnd Mall, Church Street, Vreed-en-hoop, Parika, Rosehall, Diamond and Linden.