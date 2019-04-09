Ansa McAl adds 50 products to distribution line

Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Food and Consumer Goods Division of ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) officially added over 50 products to its distribution line.
During a press conference, yesterday, the announcement was made where the items were displayed and sampled by the local media at the company’s Beterverwagting Headquarters, East Coast of Demerara.
The range of items entering the local market includes Juan Valdez coffee and Pozuelo cookies both from Colombia, Butterkist biscuits from Jamaica, Hotpack paper products produced in the United Arab Emirates, and Pam sardine from Canada.
“Guyanese are going to have more choices, and we [AMTL] want to make sure AMTL is one of the first choices that they make,” said Anjeta Hinds, Business Unit Head of Food and Consumer Goods Division. According to her, the products are of high quality and are from reputable companies which will definitely satisfy the consumer’s needs.
Tiffany Aaron, Brand Representative of AMTL said the new items are already available in leading supermarkets because ANSA McAL Trading Limited “is constantly looking forward to the next most suitable product whether it’s quality or affordable prices.”
ANSA McAL Trading Ltd (AMTL), is a 100 percent Guyanese managed company that provides direct and indirect employment to over 300 employees through its five principal divisions ranging from Beverages, Consumer Products, Proctor and Gamble, Pharmaceuticals, and Construction Solutions.
