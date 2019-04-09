Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ansa McAl adds 50 products to distribution line

Apr 09, 2019 News 0

(From Left) Tiffany Aaron, Brand Representative; Mark Murray, Corporate Communications Officer; and Anjeta Hinds, Business Unit Head of AMTL Food and Consumer Goods Division

The Food and Consumer Goods Division of ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) officially added over 50 products to its distribution line.

During a press conference, yesterday, the announcement was made where the items were displayed and sampled by the local media at the company’s Beterverwagting Headquarters, East Coast of Demerara.

The range of items entering the local market includes Juan Valdez coffee and Pozuelo cookies both from Colombia, Butterkist biscuits from Jamaica, Hotpack paper products produced in the United Arab Emirates, and Pam sardine from Canada.

“Guyanese are going to have more choices, and we [AMTL] want to make sure AMTL is one of the first choices that they make,” said Anjeta Hinds, Business Unit Head of Food and Consumer Goods Division. According to her, the products are of high quality and are from reputable companies which will definitely satisfy the consumer’s needs.

Tiffany Aaron, Brand Representative of AMTL said the new items are already available in leading supermarkets because ANSA McAL Trading Limited “is constantly looking forward to the next most suitable product whether it’s quality or affordable prices.”

ANSA McAL Trading Ltd (AMTL), is a 100 percent Guyanese managed company that provides direct and indirect employment to over 300 employees through its five principal divisions ranging from Beverages, Consumer Products, Proctor and Gamble, Pharmaceuticals, and Construction Solutions.

More in this category

Sports

U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricket…Seepersaud’s 3-6 & unbeaten 31 gives Demerara 9-Wkt win- Ramraj take 4-7 as B’ce bowled out for 66

U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricket…Seepersaud’s 3-6 &...

Apr 09, 2019

Led by a fine all round performance from Andre Seepersaud and a four-wicket haul from Skipper Chanderpaul Ramraj, Demerara made light work of defending U-17 Inter-County 50 overs champions Berbice as...
Read More
GMR&SC Endurance round 2…Executive Committee sets date for April 28

GMR&SC Endurance round 2…Executive...

Apr 09, 2019

Trophy Stall supports Guyana Carnival Domino, Duck Curry Competitions in Linden

Trophy Stall supports Guyana Carnival Domino,...

Apr 09, 2019

GWA Guyana now has 3 level one coach and 1 referee by UWW Standard

GWA Guyana now has 3 level one coach and 1...

Apr 09, 2019

Annandale Secondary wins KFC Tapeball trophy

Annandale Secondary wins KFC Tapeball trophy

Apr 09, 2019

Assuria Insurance sponsored Golf tourney set for April 27

Assuria Insurance sponsored Golf tourney set for...

Apr 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Work around the politics!

    If there is anyone who knows to throw a party it is Dr. Glenn Lall. Last Thursday, was one of the better parties which he... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]