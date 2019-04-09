Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:42 AM

Annandale Secondary wins KFC Tapeball trophy

Apr 09, 2019 Sports 0

James Lewis handing over the KFC Trophy to Annandale’s Captain Dianand Jailal.

East Coast Demerara’s Annandale Secondary School defeated Patentia Secondary of West Demerara in the final of the KFC sponsored Inter Secondary School Super 6-over Tapeball cricket competition that was contested last Saturday at the Durban Park Tarmac.
In the lead up to the final, Annandale defeated La Bonne Intention (LBI) Secondary in the semifinal stage, while Patentia got past Hope Secondary in the other eliminator.
At the end of the one-day tournament, the KFC Trophy and medals were presented to the winners Annandale, while Patentia Secondary School team left with the runner-up trophy.
Ryan Wong of LBI, Ganesh Persaud of Patentia and Chanderpaul Ranraj of Annandale were presented with special prizes for their outstanding performances in the competition.
A total of eighteen schools participated in the competition that was coordinated by James Lewis.

