A woman is akin to a goddess

DEAR EDITOR,

I was moved by the stirring article from Mosa Telford in her ‘’Think on That” series in the April 6th issue of Stabroek News titled: ‘Doomed if they leave and doomed if they stay” in which she bemoaned the harsh cruelties often delivered to women by the very men who profess love to them!

In Hinduism, our womenfolk are likened to Goddesses in that we revere God in both the male and female forms; for example: Mother Lakshmi, the Goddess of light & enlightenment; Mother Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge & Learning; Mother Durga, the Goddess of protection etc. Besides, we are acculturated to bow to the feet of our mother daily as we grow up.

It is, therefore, anathemic and sacrilegious to even think of being violent towards women.

I wish to encourage our menfolk to quickly shun any inkling towards violence against women; to think of your own mother and sisters if ever you are tempted to ‘hit-out’ at your wives or partners and to ‘school’ your sons and brothers towards a more healthy reverence of our womenfolk.

Nowrang Persaud