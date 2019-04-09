Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A woman is akin to a goddess

Apr 09, 2019 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,
I was moved by the stirring article from Mosa Telford in her ‘’Think on That” series in the April 6th issue of Stabroek News titled: ‘Doomed if they leave and doomed if they stay” in which she bemoaned the harsh cruelties often delivered to women by the very men who profess love to them!
In Hinduism, our womenfolk are likened to Goddesses in that we revere God in both the male and female forms; for example: Mother Lakshmi, the Goddess of light & enlightenment; Mother Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge & Learning; Mother Durga, the Goddess of protection etc. Besides, we are acculturated to bow to the feet of our mother daily as we grow up.
It is, therefore, anathemic and sacrilegious to even think of being violent towards women.
I wish to encourage our menfolk to quickly shun any inkling towards violence against women; to think of your own mother and sisters if ever you are tempted to ‘hit-out’ at your wives or partners and to ‘school’ your sons and brothers towards a more healthy reverence of our womenfolk.
Nowrang Persaud

More in this category

Sports

U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricket…Seepersaud’s 3-6 & unbeaten 31 gives Demerara 9-Wkt win- Ramraj take 4-7 as B’ce bowled out for 66

U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricket…Seepersaud’s 3-6 &...

Apr 09, 2019

Led by a fine all round performance from Andre Seepersaud and a four-wicket haul from Skipper Chanderpaul Ramraj, Demerara made light work of defending U-17 Inter-County 50 overs champions Berbice as...
Read More
GMR&SC Endurance round 2…Executive Committee sets date for April 28

GMR&SC Endurance round 2…Executive...

Apr 09, 2019

Trophy Stall supports Guyana Carnival Domino, Duck Curry Competitions in Linden

Trophy Stall supports Guyana Carnival Domino,...

Apr 09, 2019

GWA Guyana now has 3 level one coach and 1 referee by UWW Standard

GWA Guyana now has 3 level one coach and 1...

Apr 09, 2019

Annandale Secondary wins KFC Tapeball trophy

Annandale Secondary wins KFC Tapeball trophy

Apr 09, 2019

Assuria Insurance sponsored Golf tourney set for April 27

Assuria Insurance sponsored Golf tourney set for...

Apr 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]