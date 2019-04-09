A woman is akin to a goddess

Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:57 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
I was moved by the stirring article from Mosa Telford in her ‘’Think on That” series in the April 6th issue of Stabroek News titled: ‘Doomed if they leave and doomed if they stay” in which she bemoaned the harsh cruelties often delivered to women by the very men who profess love to them!
In Hinduism, our womenfolk are likened to Goddesses in that we revere God in both the male and female forms; for example: Mother Lakshmi, the Goddess of light & enlightenment; Mother Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge & Learning; Mother Durga, the Goddess of protection etc. Besides, we are acculturated to bow to the feet of our mother daily as we grow up.
It is, therefore, anathemic and sacrilegious to even think of being violent towards women.
I wish to encourage our menfolk to quickly shun any inkling towards violence against women; to think of your own mother and sisters if ever you are tempted to ‘hit-out’ at your wives or partners and to ‘school’ your sons and brothers towards a more healthy reverence of our womenfolk.
Nowrang Persaud
Apr 09, 2019Led by a fine all round performance from Andre Seepersaud and a four-wicket haul from Skipper Chanderpaul Ramraj, Demerara made light work of defending U-17 Inter-County 50 overs champions Berbice as...
Apr 09, 2019
Apr 09, 2019
Apr 09, 2019
Apr 09, 2019
Apr 09, 2019
There are times you meet people and at that very moment, the things that they say cause you to feel that they are not particularly... more
A UG Optometry Student examininga patient during the outreach. GPHC Optometrist Mr Vincentexamining a patient at the outreach. PRO... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]