Dear Editor,

In my long, thirty years association with the game of cricket, I have witnessed many dedicated and hard-working cricketers but none of them came close to the commitment and sacrifice that I have seen from Erva Giddings. Erva first joined the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club at the age of 22 in 2008 when we founded the Rose Hall Town Metro Female Team.

She made her debut for Guyana in 2009 and over that period of time has been by some distance, our country’s leading bowler. In 2019, she once again proved her value to Guyana, to not only emerge as the top wicket-taker for our country, but the leading fast bowler in both 20/20 and 50 Overs tournaments combined.

I have seen all the present crop of Female Fast Bowlers playing for the West Indies and I can say without fear of correction that Erva Giddings is the best of the lot.

With the present structure of female cricket and the fact that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has the only Female Team in Guyana, Erva has been forced to play Second Division and Intermediate Cricket for the Club.

She has dismissed close to 200 of her male counterparts as the leading RHTYSC Second Division Fast Bowler in our history. I have heard her male counterparts express fear of her swing bowling and the embarrassment they face with when they have to tell friends/family that a female fast bowler knocked out their middle stumps.

Only recently, she claimed 5 for 16 against a powerful Skeldon Titans Team and her 198 wickets at the Second Division level has been taken at an average of 10.50, strike rate of a wicket every 22 balls, and an overall run rate of 3.01 per over.

Over the last decade the Membership and Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, has been forced to be a tower of strength for Erva, as she was regularly overlooked for Regional selection.

I can say with a level of certainty that she has been the most successful Female Fast Bowler in Cricket West Indies Tournaments over the last ten years and despite this, her International Career has been limited to just two ODI and a few tours.

Her faith in God, her belief in her ability and love for the game has kept her going. Erva Giddings is now in her prime as a fast bowler, is fit, and her batting has improved over the years.

As President of the Berbice Cricket Board and Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, I would like to urge the selection panel of the Cricket West Indies to reward her outstanding performances with selection to the Regional Team.

Newly-elected President Ricky Skerritt has stated that selection would be based on performance, and it is my hope that the four Wise men of West Indies follow their boss’ advice. For too long, Erva Giddings has suffered for no reason, and it is time for her star to shine on the International level.

Hilbert Foster,

BCB President,

RHTYSC Secretary/CEO.

Related