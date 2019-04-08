Unlicensed pest control operators warned of possible jail time, fines

Latest update April 8th, 2019 12:42 AM

The Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) has indicated that the country has 21 licensed pest control operators and all others who are not registered will be prosecuted in accordance to its regulations.
Those presently cleared to operate are licensed under the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Regulations of 2004. Currently, there are 19 urban and domestic pest control operators while the rest are agricultural pest control operators.
Under the Guyana Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Act, Part V no.34 (2), persons in violation of the regulations can be fined and sentenced to prison.
It states that on a summary conviction for a first offence, a person is to be fined no less than five hundred dollars ($500) and to serve imprisonment for three months, and for a subsequent offence to be fined no less than twenty five hundred dollars ($2,500) and no more than two hundred thousand dollars ($200,000) and serve imprisonment for six months.
The act goes on to say that on conviction upon indictment, a person is to be fined no less than five thousand dollars ($5,000) and no more than five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) and to serve imprisonment for three years.
Finally, No.34 (3) Part V of the Act states that a person convicted of an offence under this section may, in addition to any other penalty imposed, be disqualified for such period as the court or magistrate thinks fit, from obtaining a licence.
The PTCCB strongly urged persons or companies to be registered or anyone found to be hiring or utilizing the services of any individual or business entity, which is not registered will be prosecuted in accordance to the regulations of the board.

