Sooba refutes misappropriation claims

Latest update April 8th, 2019 12:48 AM
Former Town Clerk and Legal Officer to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council,(M&CC), is clearing the air on negative reports, which claimed that she was allegedly involved in the misappropriation of Council’s funds, during her tenure at City Hall.
Responding to the reports, Sooba who currently works as a Justice of the Peace and Commissioner of Oaths, rejected any claim that she had unlawfully waivered taxes on behalf of city business while employed as acting Town Clerk of the Mayor and City Council.
“As legal officer and Town Clerk, I never waived any taxes for anyone; let alone a businessman. The records would show that my name was cleared and that I actually tried to get the said businessman to pay his taxes.”
“The Auditor General and police investigators did not find me culpable of any wrongdoing so I would like to clear the air on the issue,” Sooba added.
She noted too that any report that she misappropriated funds of the Council would be erroneous and should not be peddled.
After serving the council for several years, Sooba’s appointment as Town Clerk (Ag) was revoked by Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, shortly after the Coalition administration came to office in 2015.
She had challenged the decision to dismiss her before the recently held Commission of Inquiry, (COI) into City Hall.
Sooba provided a written statement to the CoI and claimed that her employment was wrongfully terminated.
She also claimed that she should be paid her full benefits and paid until she attains the age of 55, as the Council and Minister made a fatal mistake when they revoked her appointment as Town Clerk.
She contended that if the Minister revoked her appointment as Town Clerk, at least he should have stated reasons for the revocation of the appointment.
The CoI report stated that she should have resumed duties as the Legal Officer of the Council.
Apr 08, 2019Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will play Lodge Secondary in the final of the seventh Milo Schools’ football tournament after getting past their opponents during...
Apr 08, 2019
Apr 08, 2019
Apr 08, 2019
Apr 08, 2019
Apr 08, 2019
There are times you meet people and at that very moment, the things that they say cause you to feel that they are not particularly... more
It is part of the revisionists’ stock- in-trade to look but to see only what they want to see. This lopsided way of seeing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]