Sooba refutes misappropriation claims

Former Town Clerk and Legal Officer to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council,(M&CC), is clearing the air on negative reports, which claimed that she was allegedly involved in the misappropriation of Council’s funds, during her tenure at City Hall.

Responding to the reports, Sooba who currently works as a Justice of the Peace and Commissioner of Oaths, rejected any claim that she had unlawfully waivered taxes on behalf of city business while employed as acting Town Clerk of the Mayor and City Council.

“As legal officer and Town Clerk, I never waived any taxes for anyone; let alone a businessman. The records would show that my name was cleared and that I actually tried to get the said businessman to pay his taxes.”

“The Auditor General and police investigators did not find me culpable of any wrongdoing so I would like to clear the air on the issue,” Sooba added.

She noted too that any report that she misappropriated funds of the Council would be erroneous and should not be peddled.

After serving the council for several years, Sooba’s appointment as Town Clerk (Ag) was revoked by Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, shortly after the Coalition administration came to office in 2015.

She had challenged the decision to dismiss her before the recently held Commission of Inquiry, (COI) into City Hall.

Sooba provided a written statement to the CoI and claimed that her employment was wrongfully terminated.

She also claimed that she should be paid her full benefits and paid until she attains the age of 55, as the Council and Minister made a fatal mistake when they revoked her appointment as Town Clerk.

She contended that if the Minister revoked her appointment as Town Clerk, at least he should have stated reasons for the revocation of the appointment.

The CoI report stated that she should have resumed duties as the Legal Officer of the Council.