Rubis Bel Air Under-17 Inter County Cricket 2019 to start today

An official release from the Guyana Cricket Board has indicated that the Inter- County Under-17 tournament sponsored by Rubis Bel Air Branch would be played from today Monday 8th April to Wednesday 10th April.

The release noted that this was made possible through the personal contributions of Mr. Lalta Gainda, Mr. Nazimul Drepaul, Mr. Anand Sanasie, Mr. Rahaman “Buddy” Khan and Mr. Richard Johad.

The competition would be played under the Rubis Bel Air brand and managed through Cricket Guy Inc. as the staff of the GCB is not authorized to sign cheques or authorize any spending on behalf of the GCB.

The GCB would keep the public appraised on the recent development in the court regarding Numerous Matters filed by the Berbice Cricket Board through Mr. Rabindranauth Sawack and Georgetown Cricket Association through Mr. Roger Harper, against the Executives of the GCB.

The Guyana Cricket Board pledges to continue on its path of youth development and success despite the difficult times.

The first round of matches will bowl off at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda and Enmore Community Centre grounds. At GCC, Bourda, Demerara will battle with Berbice, while at the Enmore ground, Essequibo will oppose the Select Under-15 X1. Both matches are scheduled to commence from 09:30 hours.