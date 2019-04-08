Latest update April 8th, 2019 12:42 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rubis Bel Air Under-17 Inter County Cricket 2019 to start today

Apr 08, 2019 Sports 0

An official release from the Guyana Cricket Board has indicated that the Inter- County Under-17 tournament sponsored by Rubis Bel Air Branch would be played from today Monday 8th April to Wednesday 10th April.
The release noted that this was made possible through the personal contributions of Mr. Lalta Gainda, Mr. Nazimul Drepaul, Mr. Anand Sanasie, Mr. Rahaman “Buddy” Khan and Mr. Richard Johad.
The competition would be played under the Rubis Bel Air brand and managed through Cricket Guy Inc. as the staff of the GCB is not authorized to sign cheques or authorize any spending on behalf of the GCB.
The GCB would keep the public appraised on the recent development in the court regarding Numerous Matters filed by the Berbice Cricket Board through Mr. Rabindranauth Sawack and Georgetown Cricket Association through Mr. Roger Harper, against the Executives of the GCB.
The Guyana Cricket Board pledges to continue on its path of youth development and success despite the difficult times.
The first round of matches will bowl off at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda and Enmore Community Centre grounds. At GCC, Bourda, Demerara will battle with Berbice, while at the Enmore ground, Essequibo will oppose the Select Under-15 X1. Both matches are scheduled to commence from 09:30 hours.

More in this category

Sports

Lodge and CWSS to contest 2019 Milo Schools’ football tournament final

Lodge and CWSS to contest 2019 Milo Schools’ football tournament...

Apr 08, 2019

Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will play Lodge Secondary in the final of the seventh Milo Schools’ football tournament after getting past their opponents during...
Read More
Noble House Seafood/Gen next U-19 cricket …MOM Nedd (5-13) spins DCC to inaugural title – As GCC go down in exciting low-scoring final

Noble House Seafood/Gen next U-19 cricket...

Apr 08, 2019

Allicock through to Q/finals of Pan Am qualifiers

Allicock through to Q/finals of Pan Am qualifiers

Apr 08, 2019

GCA’s NBS day/night 40-over 2nd Division Final…GCC lift 4th title with 162-run win over Everest

GCA’s NBS day/night 40-over 2nd Division...

Apr 08, 2019

D’Andrade cops Caura Dash 10k in T&T

D’Andrade cops Caura Dash 10k in T&T

Apr 08, 2019

MYO thump Ace Warriors by 10 wickets despite Enmore ton

MYO thump Ace Warriors by 10 wickets despite...

Apr 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]