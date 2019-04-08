Ramjattan blames ‘builder’s flaws’ for delay in completion of La Parfaite Harmonie Police Outpost

– project reportedly way behind schedule

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramhjattan is blaming ‘builder’s flaws,’

for a contractor missing several deadlines to complete the construction of the La Parfaite Harmonie Outpost.

During a recent interview with Kaieteur News, Ramjattan referred to inaccuracy in measurements and problems with materials as major setbacks to the completion of the building.

The construction of the outpost was awarded to the A. Ograsein and Son for $53.09M.

This structure is said to be 85 percent complete. Works began in early 2018.

Meanwhile, residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, Dairy, and Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara are eager for the project to be completed.

They believe that the presence of the outpost would lead to a reduction in crime in these communities. Many have complained of a high incidence of burglaries and other crimes. Some felt that the criminals were emboldened by the fact that there was no nearby police outpost or station.

Thirty-six companies had tendered for the construction of the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Outpost.