Ram Jattan build cage. He betta watch out

Some things does happen dat dem boys does wonder if people don’t care or if dem don’t have regard fuh de law.

Two men get charge fuh a lady murder. De case tek a long time to solve but just like de Man above, de police don’t sleep. Dem track down de killers and carry dem to court.

Of course, somebody had to talk when de police question him. And under pressure people does talk. Dem would even give up dem mudda because all de bad man dem does play, when dem watching de gallows or a long jail time, dem does break.

In front de magistrate, one of de killers decide to threaten he pardner. He watch de man full in he face and tell him how he wife and he family gon suffer. In some country people does get charge fuh threatening language but in de court dis man threaten somebody and he ain’t get charge. De court must be decide dat he deh in enough trouble already. But one lawyer ask de magistrate fuh see dat de two men get separate in de jail.

Of course, everybody know dat de magistrate don’t have control over de jail. Dat is why de magistrate seh she don’t have de power to order dat de men get separated.

Dem boys learn dat one of de men end up in Lusignan. Dem ain’t sure if de two of dem end up in de same jail. Next thing, de one who get threaten Wednesday get kill in jail. Dem boys want to know who de police gon charge.

Meanwhile, Ram Jattan seh he gon mek more cells in de prison.

He gon treat dem criminals like wild animal. He done mek steel cage. Dem boys ain’t see de cage but dem know once you deh in a cage, you can’t do nutten but peep through de bars.

Dem boys waiting to see which politician gon be de first to get put in one. One man smile. He seh when people dig hole fuh somebody, dem does fall in. Ram Jattan build de cage.

Talk half and watch out fuh de politician in de cage.