Noble House Seafood/Gen next U-19 cricket …MOM Nedd (5-13) spins DCC to inaugural title – As GCC go down in exciting low-scoring final

Story and Photos by Sean Devers

West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner and DCC Captain Ashmead Nedd snatched 5-13 at Bourda yesterday to claim the Man-of-the-Match award and lead his team to a 20-run victory over GCC in the inaugural Noble House Seafood/Generation Next 50-overs U-19 cricket tournament.

DCC batted first and were bowled out for a disappointing 147 from 43.3 overs as fast bowler Qumar Torrington top scored with 37 with a four and a six, but only Sachin Singh (18), Daniel Mootoo (14), Nedd (12) and Garrick Persaud (10) reached double figures as Darrius Andrews had 2-31 and Aryon Persaud took 2-23.

GCC, led by a 60-run opening stand between Thaddeus Lovell who hit two fours in a 60-run opening stand with Andsuegga Rodrigues (13 with two fours), an elegant 23 from Movindra Dindyal with two fours and a six and 15 from Carlos Pollard stumbled from 79-1 to 125 all out in 43.3 overs.

Nedd, who bowled Rivaldo Phillips (7) at 88-3, sliced through the batting line like a knife cutting butter, with 5-13 from eight overs of mesmerising spin, as GCC lost seven wickets for just 13 runs as the Queenstown unit snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Daniel Mootoo (2-20) and Sachin Singh (2-21) supported Nedd despite a 22-run last wicket stand between Pollard and Darrius Andrews (5*).

Earlier, Thameshwar Permaul (3) was bowled by Shadrach Boson at 9-1 before Garrick Persaud fell to Aryon Persaud at 34-2, while Singh, the West Indies U-16 Captain, failed to dominate at this level and was removed by Andrews after facing 39 balls for his 18, while Alphius Bookie, another player expected to get big scores, was bowled by Persaud for seven at 52-4.

Nkosie Beaton (4) was soon sent packing by Andrews at 62-5 before Nedd and Mootoo took the score to 83 before Nedd was bowled by Yohance Angoy.

Torrington, who hit Dindyal for six, batted well with the tail to be last out when he was caught and bowled by Zachary Jodah as DCC fell three short of a 150 total.

DCC seemed out of the fight when Rodrigues and Lovell give their team a firm foundation before Rodrigues was eventually bowled by Singh at 60-1 and when Mootoo had Lovell caught at cover at 79-2 GCC were still favoured to register a comfortable win.

But with the demise of Phillips at 88-3 things started to unravel very quickly for the host as Nedd, who extracted bounce and turn from a slow track, went to work.

Dindyal looked sound but when he irresponsibly walked past Mootoo’s last ball of his spell and was stumped at 92-6, DCC were in the ascendency.

Nedd removed Persaud, Jodah, Rahul Singh and Angoy for ducks in the space of four runs as GCC collapsed to 92-8 and when Singh removed Bhola (6) the score was 114-9.

But Pollard and Andrews sparked brief hope of a sensational victory before Nedd’s accurate return from deep extra cover, caught Pollard short of his ground.

DCC collected a trophy and $60,000, while GCC received the runners-up trophy and $40,000.

Dequan Bamfield was awarded a trophy for taking the most wickets, while Joel Spooner got a trophy for scoring the most runs.

Senior Supervisor at Noble House Seafood Dwarka Singh and GCA’s President Roger Harper spoke at the presentation.