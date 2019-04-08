Latest update April 8th, 2019 12:42 AM

MYO thump Ace Warriors by 10 wickets despite Enmore ton

Shafeek Ishmael

Despite a fine century from opener Rawl Enmore, host Muslim Youth Organisation romped to a 10-wicket victory over Ace Warriors when the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament continued yesterday.
Facing a deficit of 120, Ace Warriors resumed the day on 97-5 and were bowled out for 162, batting a second time. Apart from Enmore, who began the day on 62, the rest of the batting crumbled against Anthony Khan who finished with 4-32 and Shafeek Ishmael with 4-36. Despite the loss of wickets at regular intervals, Enmore played his shots and clobbered 13 fours and six sixes before he was caught off Khan for 109. Only E. Persaud (10) of the other batsmen managed double figures.
MYO needed 32 to win and reached 34 without loss in six overs with Chris Ramdeen scoring 16 and Rudolph Singh 11.
Scores: Ace Warriors 89 all out (Joshua Gardner 6-36 and Brian Bowen 4-26) and 162 all out (Rawl Enmore 109, Anthony Khan 4-32 and Shafeek Ishmael 4-36) lost to MYO 219 all out (Khemraj Ramdeen 56, Devendra Lall 4-56) and 34 without loss, by 10 wickets. (Zaheer Mohamed)

