Guyana Police Force hosts Career Day Fair… Focuses on Youth Development

The Guyana Police Force hosted its Career Day Fair on Friday, with youth development being its main focus.

Deputy Commissioner, Administration, Paul Williams gave Kaieteur News a much appreciated history lesson on the Genesis of the fair.

It was established in 1992 by then Top Cop Laurie Lewis, who looked at areas where there a high rate of criminal incidents involving youths.

Areas such as Rosemary Lane (Tiger Bay) were targeted.

From that initiative, he recognised that the engagement of the Guyana Police Force with residents contributed to a reduction of crime in an area where “choke and rob” attacks occurred.

A mandate was set out for all divisional commanders to aid in youth development. This blossomed into youth groups and scout groups being formed.

At the fair, the booths displayed the different departments.

Other members of the Force offered information about the recruitment process.

Members of the public lauded the effort by the Force.

Over the years, the event has seen immense success and Mr. Williams hopes to continue along that path.

Children from the different police youth groups, dressed in the uniforms of careers they would like to pursue, put on a show for the Deputy Commissioner and other high- ranking officials.