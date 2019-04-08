GHB/Bounty Paper Towel/Solo Developmental League…Saints take top honours on day two

Saints Hockey Club (SHC) won three of the four games contested yesterday during the second day’s play of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) organised, Bounty Paper Towel & Solo soft drink sponsored Outdoor Development League at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Playing under lush sunshine which was combated well by the cool breeze from the Atlantic Ocean that is in close proximity to the SSC ground, SHC Samarai lost their first game of the day to GCC Pitbulls in the boys’ under-20 division but took revenge soon after in the same division after SHC storm got past YMCA Old Fort (OF) Generals 3-1.

In the first women’s second division encounter of the day, the mighty GBTI GCC Spice played without no substitutes and a player short and as expected, they lost to the Saints girls by a 2-1 margin, which was decent based on the circumstances.

The men’s second division also witnessed a win by a SHC team with the Savages registering a needling triumph over YMCA OF Aces thanks to a 20 minute strike from Hilton Chester.

In the other two of the six matches played yesterday, Bingo GCC Spartans and YMCA Old Fort Bellas played to a dull 0-0 draw in the women’s second divison, while veteran GCC The Sequel got their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over the younger Bounty GCC side; the goals came off the sticks of brothers Alan and Philip Fernandes.