ELECTION SQUALL

DEAR EDITOR,

What do you know rainbow children in sorrow?

What do you know Guyana’s hope for tomorrow?

A big, big squall is coming again,

Make ready for the pain and stain.

The election bow is fully drawn,

The Golden Arrowhead aims for the rainbow’s heart.

The skies darken oh brother,

Guyanese will not see each other.

The stars and the moon will hide by night,

By day, the sun will give a glimmer of light.

The political clouds grow grey and heavy,

Political decisions weighing down the masses with the taxes levy.

WHAT DO YOU FEAR RAINBOW CHILDREN IN SORROW?

WHAT DO YOU FEAR, GUYANA’S HOPE FOR TOMORROW!

We are put into a valley of fear,

By those on top to whom we stare.

now falling rocks of promise coming down.

WHAT DO YOU HEAR – RAINBOW CHILDREN IN SORROW?

WHAT DO YOU HEAR – GUYANA’S HOPE FOR TOMORROW…

Political commentators speak in slurs,

Sharp gold teeth too heavy for their jaws to bear.

They sing songs with silver tongues.

And with guitar strings all broken.

WHAT DO YOU WEAR RAINBOW CHILDREN IN SORROW?

WHAT DO YOU WEAR GUYANA’S HOPE FOR TOMORRROW!

Blinders on our eyes

Harness on our backs,

steel in our mouths

And Zorro on the cart we are made to haul.

WHAT HAVE YOU LOST RAINBOW CHILDREN IN SORROW?

WHAT HAVE YOU LOST, GUYANA’S HOPE FOR TOMORROW.

Fifty years now a whole generation lost

Gone in the wind of fear, hate and anger.

They made new homes in Regions eleven, twelve to one hundred

We see you no more, so many friends we lost…

Some died and washed away in the gutters of despair!

WHAT DO YOU SEE RAINBOW CHILDREN IN SORROW?

WHAT DO YOU SEE, GUYANA’S HOPE FOR TOMORROW?

A wounded Nation,

From its own demons crying to be free

Fifty years now Kaieteur tears running red.

WHAT DO YOU DO NOW RAINBOW CHILDREN IN SORROW?

WHAT DO YOU DO NOW, GUYANA’S HOPE FOR TOMORROW…

Blunt the political axe so sharp

That threatens to tear us apart.

Take off the blinders we are made to wear

Awake with your eyes open it is day.

Like Lazarus leave the grave clothes and walk,

Let us now dress each other in garments of patriotism.

We want no victory from a ballot box.

We want no victory from my brothers blood .

We want to clothe each other’s nakedness in love and harmony.

We want Guyana to be free.

NAME: DNA GUYANA

ADDRESS: THE PROMISED LAND