D’Andrade cops Caura Dash 10k in T&T

April 8th, 2019
Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade continued to excel in Trinidad and Tobago as he captured the Caura Dash 10k yesterday. D’Andrade clocked 36 minutes 57 seconds to win the event ahead of Sharlun Williams of Trinidad and Tobago who placed second in 37:52 and his country man Curtis Cox in 39:06.
D’Andrade indicated that his next assignment is two 5k races and a 5-mile slated for Saturday and Sunday.
Linden's Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will play Lodge Secondary in the final of the seventh Milo Schools' football tournament after getting past their opponents during...
