Convicted ex-soldier escapes from Lusignan Prison

Members of the Guyana Police Force along with the Guyana Prison Service are on the hunt for a prisoner who escaped yesterday in the wee hours of the morning.

John Lambert, 24, of Lot 158 North Haslington, East Coast Demerara a former soldier of the Guyana Defence Force was only two days ago convicted for trafficking in cannabis. He was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

He reportedly escaped from the Lusignan Prison by scaling the southeastern fence.

Police in a press release indicated that about 03:39hrs, Lambert, who was held in the prison’s Holding Bay No.3, was seen scaling the fence.

A rank that was stationed in the observation post issued a verbal warning for the prisoner to desist.

Lambert ignored the warning and the rank discharged several rounds in escapee’s direction, but Lambert continued to flee.

The sound of the gunshots signaled an emergency and this caused the ranks on duty to raise an alarm.

This saw a prompt response from the Prison Service Taskforce and the standby police ranks at Lusignan were immediately deployed to search for Lambert.

The Operation Room was also informed which resulted in the timely dissemination of information to the Director and other Senior Officers.

It was further noted that according to the prison records, Lambert was admitted to prison Friday last. It was reported that he had in his possession 1,456 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in the Leonora Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to serve four years imprisonment and to pay a fine of $30,000. Up to press time, the ranks were still on the search for the escapee.