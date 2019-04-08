Angry man shoots reputed wife Bartica beach front

Latest update April 8th, 2019 12:42 AM

Police have detained a 52-year-old miner who shot his reputed wife at around 02:00 hrs at the Bartica Beach Front, Essequibo.
Ava Abrams, 49, of Lot 77 Third Avenue Bartica, was shot in the hand while sitting in her car.
Police said Abrams, who is a business woman, indicated that she had closed her place of work about 01:50 hrs and was waiting on a friend who she had sent on an errand.

The victim Ava Abrams

She was approached by her reputed husband who is a miner and an argument ensued. The miner then allegedly drew his pistol and shot her once on her left hand just above the wrist.
Upon her friend’s return, she was picked up and rushed to the Bartica Hospital where she was admitted as a patient after undergoing a surgery. Her condition is said to be stable. The alleged suspect was taken in to police custody and his firearm lodged.

