Angry man shoots reputed wife Bartica beach front

Latest update April 8th, 2019 12:58 AM
Police have detained a 52-year-old miner who shot his reputed wife at around 02:00 hrs at the Bartica Beach Front, Essequibo.
Ava Abrams, 49, of Lot 77 Third Avenue Bartica, was shot in the hand while sitting in her car.
Police said Abrams, who is a business woman, indicated that she had closed her place of work about 01:50 hrs and was waiting on a friend who she had sent on an errand.
She was approached by her reputed husband who is a miner and an argument ensued.
The miner then allegedly drew his pistol and shot her once on her left hand just above the wrist.
Upon her friend’s return, she was picked up and rushed to the Bartica Hospital where she was admitted as a patient after undergoing a surgery.
Her condition is said to be stable.
The alleged suspect was taken in to police custody and his firearm lodged.
Apr 08, 2019Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will play Lodge Secondary in the final of the seventh Milo Schools’ football tournament after getting past their opponents during...
Apr 08, 2019
Apr 08, 2019
Apr 08, 2019
Apr 08, 2019
Apr 08, 2019
There are times you meet people and at that very moment, the things that they say cause you to feel that they are not particularly... more
It is part of the revisionists’ stock- in-trade to look but to see only what they want to see. This lopsided way of seeing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]