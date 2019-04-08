Latest update April 8th, 2019 12:42 AM

Allicock through to Q/finals of Pan Am qualifiers

Apr 08, 2019 Sports 0

Keevin Allicock (file photo)

Guyana fighting sensation, Keevin Allicock, has won his first two fights of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Pan American games qualifiers that is being held in Nicaragua.
To this end, he has ascended to the quarterfinal stage where he will compete this evening against Alexy DeCruz of the Dominican Republic.
Contrary to what is being rumored and according to head of the head of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, the Bantamweight (56kg) fighter has not secured his place in the 2019 Pan Am games, which will be hosted in Lima, Peru from July 26 to August 11th as yet.
However, a win tonight will guarantee Allicock’s qualification for the Pan Am games.

