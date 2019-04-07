Unicomer launches “Women Empowerment Project” in Guyana

Unicomer Guyana Inc. on Thursday last, brought the “Women Empowerment Project” (WEP) to Guyana. It targets young entrepreneurs to equip them with skills that will better their business entities.

The programme is coming out of the company’s Broadening Horizons Customer Service Representative Initiative. Unicomer has partnered with Cerulean Inc. so as to carry out the programme.

WEP will be training persons to manage their financing, leadership and employment so that as they [entrepreneurs] look at expanding their business they will know how to manage these aspects. The programme targets persons within the age limit of 18 to 30.

Unicomer’s Customer Experience Manager, Shonelle Bacchus, said that from the time the programme was advertised within a matter of days persons signed up to join.

“This programme was already on the way with our regional branches. As soon as it was advertised in Guyana we were already filled with the number of persons we intended to start out with, which is 20 persons.” She stated.

According to Ms Bacchus, they are starting with such a small figure so that it allows them the opportunity to properly assess the programme to determine its effectiveness.

This leg of the programme which is expected to begin on Tuesday will be carried out within three months; held twice a week, that is every Tuesdays and Thursdays. Participants will be meeting for two hours to go through the various stages.

Speaking on the expectations of the initiative, Ms Bacchus stated, “Many times, you will see someone setting up a plantain chips stand but that is where they stay for like 10 to 15 years.”

“Using that example, what we will like to see after persons are exposed to this programme, is that they are moving into a shop or an industry where they are producing that very plantain chip to be distributed on a larger scale to supermarkets or such within one or two years.”

Ms Bacchus said that they will be adding men to the upcoming programmes.