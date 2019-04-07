Minister and she husband don’t talk wuk in bed

Things can get really busy when people planning fuh celebrate dem anniversary. Last week dem boys had a lot of wuk to do to celebrate dem anniversary. At de same time dem was wukking hard to mek sure everything go right fuh de radio station.

Things was so tight that fuh two days dem boys didn’t have time to even talk. That is why some serious things escape. Is only now dem boys getting a chance to talk bout de things that mek Jagdeo seh how Soulja Bai people corrupt.

Now if dem boys in charge of a house and it in need of repairs dem can use dem relatives because dem gun be saving money. But if dem in charge of a government house that want repairs and dem give de contract to dem brother, that is a problem.

If de Commissioner of Police promote he wife to Deputy Commissioner in front of everybody else, that is even more problem. That is why when a Minister husband get a housing contract in she own ministry was a big story.

De lady tell dem boys she don’t know if she husband got a contract. Then she change she mouth and seh she know he get one but she had nutten to do wid that.

Dem boys seh since dem does put dem head pun de same pillow he had to tell she that he bidding fuh a contract. Then she gun tell him to be careful. When he get de contract he had to go home and talk bout it.

Now de lady telling people that she had nutten to do wid it; how is de Board. She seh she and she husband don’t talk wuk in bed. But is de Tender Board that got to award a contract. When dem people see de tender and dem recognize de name is wha dem boys think gun happen to de contract?

Fazil Rayman did bid fuh a project and Jagdeo tek de same contract and give somebody else. Rayman appeal to the United Nations and de people just pull de contract. Jagdeo lost corn and husk. Of course, Rayman never get anodda contract.

Now dem boys hear de Chief Executive Officer talking bout conflict of interest. That is why dem boys never bid fuh any contract.

Talk half and watch how a minister does duck