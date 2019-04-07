Min. Ramjattan hints at stipends for CPGs― encouraged them to keep up the good work

Members of Community Policing Groups (CPG) across the country may soon be receiving a stipend for the voluntary work they do in keeping their communities safe.

This was hinted at by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday at the culmination of the CPG’s 43rdanniversary route walk.

While a specific sum was not stated, Minister Ramjattan said that the idea is on the table once more resources are available.

“As best as our resources could provide, we are going to make the argument that certain stipends come your way,” the minister stated.

The CPGs were reminded that their voluntary work is aimed at keeping their communities safe; something that does not go unnoticed as there is significant improvement being made due to their efforts, the minister pointed out.

The work of the CPGs in curbing crime in their communities is exponential, especially among young people who acknowledge that they play a critical role in creating a safe environment alongside the police.

“We have been getting better results because of your participation, you must continue doing that because when you do that, you help the country’s security…So I want to urge that you maintain this steadfastness of being on the ground because it helps the country, it helps the community, it helps the county.”

Minister Ramjattan reiterated that better days are coming. He said that they can not only look forward to receiving a stipend but also to more resources to get the job done.

“I want to urge that you play your role, and we as Ministers will play ours. We will try to expand the amount of funding that goes into CPGs and make lots more available to you,” the Minister said.

At the event, several CPGs received certificates of appreciation for the work they have done over the years.

At the launch of the CPG’s month of activities in March, it was revealed that Guyana’s borders are now strengthened with the establishment of Community Policing Groups (CPGs) in several hinterland regions.

Additionally, in 2017, there were just over 5,000 patrols carried out by CPGs compared to over 9,000 carried out in 2018, a significant increase which has proven to be fruitful.

The theme for this year’s anniversary is “Community Policing: Partners in the promotion of a safe and secure nation.” (DPI)