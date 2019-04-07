Man shot dead after attacking ranks in police station

Police shot and killed Teon Maxwell, 24, of Bare Root Village East Coast Demerara, yesterday, as they attempted to arrest him.

Reports reaching this publication suggest that the police were reacting to reports made by Maxwell’s reputed wife of her abuse at his hands, and the man’s attempt to take her life.

Mother of the now deceased man had indicated that she had encouraged her daughter-in-law to go to the law after Maxwell had abused the young woman recently.

She said he was seen sharpening knives which he said he was going to use to cut the young lady into pieces. There are reports that Maxwell was also told to go to the Vigilance Police Station (East Coast Demerara) with his reputed wife to sort out the matter, but he bluntly refused.

Relatives then called the police to arrest him as he continued to make threats on the young lady’s life.

Yesterday, ranks from the Vigilance Police Station arrested the man. He was found with two knives, a cutlass and a hammer at the time of his arrest. The arresting ranks had apparently failed to search his person because on arrival at the station the young man whipped out a knife from his waist and attacked the police ranks.

One eyewitness related that pandemonium broke out inside the station as the now deceased man swiped at ranks that had the double task of protecting themselves, and at the same time trying to restrain Maxwell.

Two ranks sustained injuries; one to the left hand, and the other a stab wound to the abdomen.

At some point, Maxwell managed to escape from the ranks and jump into a police vehicle which still had its engine running. He attempted to drive off. That prompted a police rank to open fire while the man was still in the vehicle, killing him.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was later taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour.

The police have since launched an investigation both in relation to the incident and the apparent breach of standard operating procedure in arresting, escorting and detaining suspects.

The procedure as it relates to the use and care of vehicles assigned is also a matter under internal investigation by the force.