Kaieteur News’ 25th anniversary: Glenn Lall promises to continue fighting for Guyana

Kaieteur News is 25 years old. The staff celebrated that anniversary at the Pegasus Hotel last Thursday evening. Tha

t same day the company launched its newest media outfit, Kaieteur Radio.

Masters of Ceremonies, Alex Wayne and Joshua Van Sluytman, and prayers by representatives of the major religions got the programme started.

Akeem Abrams, a violinist captivated the audience. Several public figures paid tribute to Glenn Lall, the publisher.

Director of the publication, Teshawna Lall, told the audience that, being the daught

er of the publisher, she has endured much bullying and hardships. However, she said that those only cemented her love and passion for the newspaper.

Other speakers included Leslie Sobers, Chairman of Guyana National Broadcasting Authority, and Philanthropist, Yesu Persaud.

Several of the employees were recognised for their long service. They are: Marcia Girard,

the longest serving employee, with Kaieteur News

since September, 1995; Adam

Harris (January,

1996); Osafo King (April, 1996); Anudevi “Anupa” Badri (June, 1997); Michael Jordan

(September, 1997); Julius Davson (June, 1997); Frederick Kissoon (June, 1998); Avinash Gangaram (J

une, 2001); Michael Baptiste (July, 2001); Fazal Ali (September, 2001); Sarah Balgobin (September, 2001); Claude

David (February, 2002); Kumar Singh (March, 2002); Jasodha Kishun (March, 2002); Leelawattie Shiwsanker (September, 2002); Nigel McKenzie (July, 2003); Quacie

Browne (September, 2004); Sean Devers (July, 2005); Franklin Wilson (November, 2005); Alex Wayne (June, 2005); Sharmain Grainger

(March, 2006);

Gregory Gildarie (2007); Winston Jilkes (2009); and Kelvin Seymour (2013).

Lall paid tribute to his staff for making the newspaper the number one daily in

Guyana, and the number one Guyanese paper in New York.

He said that in the early days of Kaieteur News, his inspiration for running the paper was the prospect of attractive

investment and big money, but as the years progressed, he began to realize that Kaieteur News

was instituted by a Higher Power.

During the years, this publication faced tragedy after traged

y, including the firebombing of the p

rintery, an invasion by gunme

n, and the grenade attack on Lall’s vehicle.

These

events opened the eyes of the publisher. They led him to realize that there were many people in power, who felt t

hreatened by Kaieteur News, and therefore, sought to put him

in danger.

But with the bad, the publisher said that he had a lot of unexplained fortunate experiences, which could not

have been coincidental. He had concluded that his life was a chess piece in a bigger

game, played by God. He said that his strength and stamina has been fueled by his faith in God’s guidance.

Lall said that the story that placed Kaieteur News on the map was that of a doctor who used to drug and rape his patients. The publication of

that story doubled the paper’s circulation overnight. It led to a black market for the papers, being s

old by third party individuals for double the price.

This publication, he said, also uncovered the Amaila Falls controversy and the blatant sell-out of this country’s

national interest in the Petroleum Production Sharing Agreements between Guyana, ExxonMobil and others. “God has used Kaieteur News to highlight these and other appalling deals,” Lall said, “Had it not been for Kaieteur News, Guyana would have today been drowning in debt.”

Guyana is heading toward a much anticipated economic boom. The country is at a crossroads which could see it becoming a key economic player and a regional power in South America and the Caribbean, or it could be massively robbed and corrupted by China, oil companies and selfish, political interests closer to home.

Lall assured that Kaieteur News will continue the struggle to make sure Guyana’s citizens and its resources are not taken advantage of and raped.