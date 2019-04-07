Latest update April 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News’ 25th anniversary: Glenn Lall promises to continue fighting for Guyana

Apr 07, 2019 News 0

Senior Journalist and Assignment Editor, Sharmain Grainger, alongside Master of Ceremonies and Journalist, Alex Wayne

Kaieteur News is 25 years old. The staff celebrated that anniversary at the Pegasus Hotel last Thursday evening. Tha

Layout Artist, Leelawattie Shiwsankar, has been serving 17 years, 4 months with Kaieteur News

t same day the company launched its newest media outfit, Kaieteur Radio.
Masters of Ceremonies, Alex Wayne and Joshua Van Sluytman, and prayers by representatives of the major religions got the programme started.
Akeem Abrams, a violinist captivated the audience. Several public figures paid tribute to Glenn Lall, the publisher.
Director of the publication, Teshawna Lall, told the audience that, being the daught

er of the publisher, she has endured much bullying and hardships. However, she said that those only cemented her love and passion for the newspaper.
Other speakers included Leslie Sobers, Chairman of Guyana National Broadcasting Authority, and Philanthropist, Yesu Persaud.

 

 

Editor, Nigel McKenzie, has been serving 16 years, 6 months with Kaieteur News

Several of the employees were recognised for their long service. They are: Marcia Girard,

 

the longest serving employee, with Kaieteur News

Editor-in-Chief, Adam Harris, has been serving 23 years with Kaieteur News

Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall, delivers the feature address

since September, 1995; Adam

Kaieteur News’ Director, Teshawna Lall, delivers her address

Harris (January,

 

 

1996); Osafo King (April, 1996); Anudevi “Anupa” Badri (June, 1997); Michael Jordan

(September, 1997); Julius Davson (June, 1997); Frederick Kissoon (June, 1998); Avinash Gangaram (J

une, 2001); Michael Baptiste (July, 2001); Fazal Ali (September, 2001); Sarah Balgobin (September, 2001); Claude

Senior Journalist and Editor, Michael Jordan, has been serving 21 years, 7 months with Kaieteur News

David (February, 2002); Kumar Singh (March, 2002); Jasodha Kishun (March, 2002); Leelawattie Shiwsanker (September, 2002); Nigel McKenzie (July, 2003); Quacie

Office Manager and Longest Serving Staff (24 years, 6 months), Marcia Girard

Browne (September, 2004); Sean Devers (July, 2005); Franklin Wilson (November, 2005); Alex Wayne (June, 2005); Sharmain Grainger

Layout Supervisor, Anudevi (Anupa) Badri, has been serving 22 years, 1 month with Kaieteur News

Advertising Manager, Sarah Balgobin, has been serving 17 years, 8 months with Kaieteur News

(March, 2006);

 

Gregory Gildarie (2007); Winston Jilkes (2009); and Kelvin Seymour (2013).
Lall paid tribute to his staff for making the newspaper the number one daily in

Guyana, and the number one Guyanese paper in New York.

He said that in the early days of Kaieteur News, his inspiration for running the paper was the prospect of attractive

Layout Supervisor, Osafo King, has been serving 23 years with Kaieteur News

investment and big money, but as the years progressed, he began to realize that Kaieteur News

Publisher, Glenn Lall, poses with his longest standing staff

was instituted by a Higher Power.

Columnist, Frederick Kissoon, has been serving 21 years with Kaieteur News

During the years, this publication faced tragedy after traged

Assistant Sports Editor, Franklin Wilson, has been serving 14 years with Kaieteur News

y, including the firebombing of the p

 

rintery, an invasion by gunme

n, and the grenade attack on Lall’s vehicle.

These

events opened the eyes of the publisher. They led him to realize that there were many people in power, who felt t

Sports Editor, Claude David, has been serving 18 years, 2 months with Kaieteur News

hreatened by Kaieteur News, and therefore, sought to put him

 

Pressroom Manager, Julius Davson, has been serving 22 years

Editor, Michael Baptiste, has been serving 17 years, 10 months with Kaieteur News

in danger.

Senior Journalist and Assistant Editor, Gregory Gildarie has been serving 12 years with Kaieteur News

But with the bad, the publisher said that he had a lot of unexplained fortunate experiences, which could not

have been coincidental. He had concluded that his life was a chess piece in a bigger

game, played by God. He said that his strength and stamina has been fueled by his faith in God’s guidance.

 

Lall said that the story that placed Kaieteur News on the map was that of a doctor who used to drug and rape his patients. The publication of

The Audience watches on as Publisher, Glen Lall, delivers the feature address

that story doubled the paper’s circulation overnight. It led to a black market for the papers, being s

Editor-in-Chief, Adam Harris, collecting an award for

old by third party individuals for double the price.
This publication, he said, also uncovered the Amaila Falls controversy and the blatant sell-out of this country’s

 

 

 

national interest in the Petroleum Production Sharing Agreements between Guyana, ExxonMobil and others. “God has used Kaieteur News to highlight these and other appalling deals,” Lall said, “Had it not been for Kaieteur News, Guyana would have today been drowning in debt.”

 

Long-serving Kaieteur News’ staff pose with the Publisher, Glenn LallPC: Phillip Williams

Guyana is heading toward a much anticipated economic boom. The country is at a crossroads which could see it becoming a key economic player and a regional power in South America and the Caribbean, or it could be massively robbed and corrupted by China, oil companies and selfish, political interests closer to home.

 

Lall assured that Kaieteur News will continue the struggle to make sure Guyana’s citizens and its resources are not taken advantage of and raped.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

