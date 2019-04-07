Housing Minister blames CHPA for contract award to husband- CHPA chief says board should review contract award

Latest update April 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of Housing, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood, is now the subject of public scrutiny after it was publicized that her husband, Contractor and Pastor, Godfrey Yearwood, was issued housing contracts by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
Apr 07, 2019The 2019 Bounty Paper Towel/Solo soft drink/Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) development league got underway yesterday at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue with two matches each...
