Grass fire traps elderly woman in home

An elderly woman was trapped in her home on Friday, after thick smoke emanating from a grass fire filled her home and obstructed her vision. Her son arrived just in time to locate her and guide her to the door.

The fire on the Ogle Railway Embankment was lit by a neighbour around 08:30 hours on Friday. Almost immediately it spread to

cover a vast area since the grass was very dry; the wind also aided the accelerated rate at which it escalated.

The Guyana Fire Service was contacted and arrived on the scene

some time later and a bucket brigade had to be formed to get the fire under some control. A large hollow tree had smoke emanating from its trunk as its roots were on fire.

A vacant lot next door had patches of fire and smoke as it was totally levelled. The concrete fence running along its length was scorched and blackened. By the time this publication arrived the fire fighters had already left.

The fire was later brought under control.