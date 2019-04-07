Grass fire traps elderly woman in home

Latest update April 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
An elderly woman was trapped in her home on Friday, after thick smoke emanating from a grass fire filled her home and obstructed her vision. Her son arrived just in time to locate her and guide her to the door.
The fire on the Ogle Railway Embankment was lit by a neighbour around 08:30 hours on Friday. Almost immediately it spread to
cover a vast area since the grass was very dry; the wind also aided the accelerated rate at which it escalated.
The Guyana Fire Service was contacted and arrived on the scene
some time later and a bucket brigade had to be formed to get the fire under some control. A large hollow tree had smoke emanating from its trunk as its roots were on fire.
A vacant lot next door had patches of fire and smoke as it was totally levelled. The concrete fence running along its length was scorched and blackened. By the time this publication arrived the fire fighters had already left.
The fire was later brought under control.
Apr 07, 2019The 2019 Bounty Paper Towel/Solo soft drink/Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) development league got underway yesterday at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue with two matches each...
Apr 07, 2019
Apr 07, 2019
Apr 07, 2019
Apr 07, 2019
Apr 07, 2019
This column is a summary of my presentation at the ceremony marking the 25th birth anniversary of the Kaieteur News held... more
The Leader of the Opposition, former President Bharrat Jagdeo, in his most recent press conference reported that he was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]