GHB/Solo/Bounty Paper Towel development leagueSix matches played on opening day

The 2019 Bounty Paper Towel/Solo soft drink/Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) development league got underway yesterday at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue with two matches each in the boys’ and girls’ under-20 division and the men’s second division.

In the boys’ under-20 division, Meshach Sargeant banged home two goals for GCC Pitbulls’ opening win over YMCA Old Fort (OF) Generals, while YMCA OF Ballerz brushed Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Storm 4-1 courtesy of a brace from Shaquon Favourite and one goal each from Dominic Alleyne and Omar Hopkinson for the winners.

In the girls’ u-20 category, two goals from Madison Fernandes and one each from Sarah Klautky and Paige Fernandes accounted for a comfortable 4-0 victory for Bingo GCC Spartans over YMCA OF Bellas. In the other match, Saints defeated GCC Her-Ricanes 3-0.

Both games of the men’s second division ended as a draw. Bounty GCC and Hikers Cadets’ game was a six goal thriller, while GCC The Sequel and SHC Savages’ matchup finished 1-1.

The competition continues today with six more matches including the first women's 2nd division clashes.