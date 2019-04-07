Energy Dept. stalls approval for Liza Phase Two Permit

By Kiana Wilburg

ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), was supposed to receive its permit for the Liza Phase Two Project on or before March 1, 2019. But a few issues related to its permit are still being worked out before this can happen.

Confirming this, yesterday, was Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams.

He said that the Energy Department is conducting a rigorous review of the Field Development Plans (FDP) for the Phase Two Project. He reminded that the EPA has to work along with the Energy Department where these matters are concerned.

The Environmental Engineer said, “We are working together to ensure everything is in order before signing off on the permit. I wouldn’t go and sign off on the permit if their plans are not approved or if the Department is not comfortable with the development plans.”

He assured that permit would be granted once the aforementioned issue is addressed.

It was in February that the Energy Department had announced that UK-based firm, Bayphase Oil and Gas Consultants, won the contract from Guyana to review the Field Development Plans (FDPs) of its client, ExxonMobil.

But prior to this, Kaieteur News had exposed that this company is not only a client of Exxon, but even some of its primary contractors working here.

In fact, Bayphase which was established in 1986 is also contracted by NEXEN, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong based China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). CNOOC holds 25 percent interest in the Stabroek Block.

Bayphase also works for Exxon’s subcontractors which include Schlumberger and Technip FMC. (See link for full list of clients: http://www.bayphase.com/clients-list2.php)

Further to this, none of its reports are unflattering to its clients. (See link to view their published reports: http://www.bayphasedata.com/reports.php)

Be that as it may, the company offers several services on a consultancy basis which include: resource auditing and valuation, cost auditing and estimation, reservoir modeling and strategic study.

With respect to Resource Auditing and Valuation, Bayphase said that this aspect covers resource assessments for all types of hydrocarbon properties including exploration development and production licenses.

It said that it has extensive experience in carrying out this work for conventional oil, non-associated gas, gas condensate, heavy oil, and shale gas resources.

It said, too, that it has carried out this work in accordance with standards set by these bodies: The Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS), the Securities and Exchange Commission, the London Stock Exchange, the Alternative Investment Market and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

In the area of Cost Auditing and Estimation, Bayphase boasted of having over 30 years experience in developing independent cost estimates, verifying cost estimates and the development of software for cost estimating for oil and gas projects.

It claimed to be a recognized leader in the assessment of all costs associated with oil and gas projects. It said that its experience in developing accurate cost estimates covers all phases of oil and gas extraction including: Exploration, Appraisal, Development, Production and Abandonment.

Bayphase said it has also been called on to audit project expenditures on behalf of stakeholders including: Partners in hydrocarbon development projects, Banks providing loans to Oil and Gas projects and Governments who wish to understand the revenue flow in such projects.