Digicel donates back-packs to students in Essequibo

During the hosting of their Fourth Annual Triple Treat event in Essequibo, Digicel Guyana paid a visit to the Al Madinah Islamic Academy. The occasion was the simple handing over on Sunday March 31, in Anna Regina.

Digicel had gone there to donate a quantity of back packs.

Receiving the items was Principal of the academy, Thakechand Ramnauth, who noted that the school provides for 163 students from nursery to secondary.

While the school is privately run and requires a fee, there are quite a number of students that come from conditions that are less than favourable.

Ramnauth noted that it is possible for these students to attend school because of donors and sponsorship. The students are spread along the coast from Charity to Supenaam.

Digicel was pleased to have had the opportunity to contribute to the educational well-being of these students.

“We always welcome the opportunity to give back in whatever way we can. The fact that we can have an impact on the lives of youth and children in communities in which we have a strong presence is always heartening to us,” Vidya Sanichara noted.

The principal of the school noted that the donation will go a far way for some of the students that come from challenging circumstances. It will help the school meet the needs of these students.

“We would like to thank Digicel for thinking of us. I know; it will be good for the children and I am certain that this will make them smile and help them in a large way. We are very grateful.”

The back packs will be distributed throughout the 13 classes from nursery to secondary to those students that are in need.