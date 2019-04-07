Cold case murder accused beatento death days after receiving threats

Just two days after being threatened by his co-accused, one of two men charged with murdering an Albouystown businesswoman in 2014 was beaten to death.

Shaheed Alli, of Albouystown, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation from a brutal beating he suffered in the Lusignan Prison at around eleven o’clock last night.

According to reports, Alli, 30, was in Bay One when he had an argument with another prisoner. Several other inmates then attacked and beat him.

Alli, who reportedly suffered a fractured skull, was admitted to the Georgetown Hospital’s Male Surgical Ward where he later succumbed.

Alli and Malcolm Cully were charged on Thursday for murdering 65-year-old Sumintra Dinool at her Barr Street, Albouystown home in June, 2014.

The elderly woman was tied to her bed and strangled.

During last Thursday’s court appearance, Cully had shouted to Alli that he and his children would suffer.