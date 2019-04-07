Carnegie celebrates 86 years

On Friday the Carnegie School of Home Economics celebrated its 86th anniversary with a thanksgiving service on the lawns of the school.

Principal Ms. Myrna Lee gave a report under four themes. She noted that between 2017 and 2018 the institution registered and graduated 1,402 students.

To increase awareness of the programme, she said that Carnegie has been engaging the community, interest groups, youth groups, government organisations, schools, home economics teachers, non-governmental organi sations and partners in the various industries.

Ms. Lee said “Work attachment continues to be on the fundamental means through which Carnegie remains in direct contact with industry. We collaborate with other agencies and based on those demands, we adapt an improved curriculum to meet those demands.”

She said that Carnegie has responded to the demand of numerous agencies through career fairs, mental healt h awareness, beauty care and wellness, local promotion and other activities.

“As recent as the past two weeks, members of the culinary section of the catering and hospitality department benefited from local and overseas executive chefs training them in local and international dishes among many other things,” Ms. Lee noted.

At the service there was a message delivered by Reverend Maureen Massiah. Poems and songs were done by students of the school.