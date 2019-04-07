Carnegie celebrates 86 years

Latest update April 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
On Friday the Carnegie School of Home Economics celebrated its 86th anniversary with a thanksgiving service on the lawns of the school.
Principal Ms. Myrna Lee gave a report under four themes. She noted that between 2017 and 2018 the institution registered and graduated 1,402 students.
To increase awareness of the programme, she said that Carnegie has been engaging the community, interest groups, youth groups, government organisations, schools, home economics teachers, non-governmental organisations and partners in the various industries.
Ms. Lee said “Work attachment continues to be on the fundamental means through which Carnegie remains in direct contact with industry. We collaborate with other agencies and based on those demands, we adapt an improved curriculum to meet those demands.”
She said that Carnegie has responded to the demand of numerous agencies through career fairs, mental health awareness, beauty care and wellness, local promotion and other activities.
“As recent as the past two weeks, members of the culinary section of the catering and hospitality department benefited from local and overseas executive chefs training them in local and international dishes among many other things,” Ms. Lee noted.
At the service there was a message delivered by Reverend Maureen Massiah. Poems and songs were done by students of the school.
Apr 07, 2019The 2019 Bounty Paper Towel/Solo soft drink/Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) development league got underway yesterday at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue with two matches each...
Apr 07, 2019
Apr 07, 2019
Apr 07, 2019
Apr 07, 2019
Apr 07, 2019
This column is a summary of my presentation at the ceremony marking the 25th birth anniversary of the Kaieteur News held... more
The Leader of the Opposition, former President Bharrat Jagdeo, in his most recent press conference reported that he was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]