Woman pretends to be murder victim’s mom to raise funeral money

Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM
A 31-year-old woman of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, yesterday appeared in the Albion Magistrate’s Court, charged with obtaining money under false pretence.
Tomeshwarie ‘Priya’ Sukhoo was subsequently placed on $300,000 bail. She was represented by Attorney-at-law Suriya Sabsook.
Sukhoo was arrested during a sting operation set up by ranks of ‘B’ Division on Thursday after a relative of Omawattie Gill, who was allegedly murdered by her husband, contacted the police at the Rose Hall Outpost.
During the call, the relative informed the cops that a woman was pretending to be the mother of the slain woman and claiming that she was soliciting money to offset funeral expenses. The cell number the woman called from was given to the police and the operation was set up. She was subsequently arrested and placed in custody.
