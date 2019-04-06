Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US-based organization brings medical symposium to Guyana

Apr 06, 2019 News 0

Dr. Nadia Ramdin

The Guyana-Jamaica Friendship Association (New York) Inc. will be having a one-day Medical Symposium at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre on Sunday.
The symposium begins at 09:00 hours.
The theme of the Symposium is ‘Nutrition and Disease’ and was approved for four Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.
The speakers are Cancer Specialist, Dr. Nadia Ramdin, of the US, who last year was honoured by the Government of Guyana for her work in the medical field; Dr. Raymond Massay, veteran Cardiologist from Barbados; Ms. Abigail Caleb, Public Nutrition Consultant attached to the Ministry of Public Health; and Dr. Frank Denbow, Founding President of the Guyana-

Dr. Frank Denbow

Jamaica Friendship Association (GJFA).
GJFA also collaborated with the Ministry of Education on a two-day workshop at the Marriott Hotel, which ended yesterday.
This is the second Medical Symposium here in Guyana organized by the GJFA, the first one being in February 2016 when the focus was Women’s Health and also took place at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.
All Medical practitioners and other health care workers are invited to attend.
The topics include Nutrition and Cancer by Dr. Ramdin; Local Nutrition by Ms. Abigail Caleb; Nutrition and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus by Dr. Frank Denbow; and Nutrition and Heart Disease by Dr. Raymond Massay.
It is expected that Junior Minister of Health Dr. Karen Cummings will attend the Symposium on Sunday.

 

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Apr 06, 2019

The two finalists for the 2019 Milo schools football tournament crown will be decided today when semi-final action kicks off. Set for the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the...
Read More
MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

Apr 06, 2019

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketSampson (84* & 2-19) powers ‘F’ Division to win over TSURamkarran’s 58 lead HQ to Victory over ‘A’ Division

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 06, 2019

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am Games

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am...

Apr 06, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final showdown

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final...

Apr 06, 2019

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

Apr 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]