US-based organization brings medical symposium to Guyana

The Guyana-Jamaica Friendship Association (New York) Inc. will be having a one-day Medical Symposium at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre on Sunday.

The symposium begins at 09:00 hours.

The theme of the Symposium is ‘Nutrition and Disease’ and was approved for four Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

The speakers are Cancer Specialist, Dr. Nadia Ramdin, of the US, who last year was honoured by the Government of Guyana for her work in the medical field; Dr. Raymond Massay, veteran Cardiologist from Barbados; Ms. Abigail Caleb, Public Nutrition Consultant attached to the Ministry of Public Health; and Dr. Frank Denbow, Founding President of the Guyana-

Jamaica Friendship Association (GJFA).

GJFA also collaborated with the Ministry of Education on a two-day workshop at the Marriott Hotel, which ended yesterday.

This is the second Medical Symposium here in Guyana organized by the GJFA, the first one being in February 2016 when the focus was Women’s Health and also took place at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

All Medical practitioners and other health care workers are invited to attend.

The topics include Nutrition and Cancer by Dr. Ramdin; Local Nutrition by Ms. Abigail Caleb; Nutrition and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus by Dr. Frank Denbow; and Nutrition and Heart Disease by Dr. Raymond Massay.

It is expected that Junior Minister of Health Dr. Karen Cummings will attend the Symposium on Sunday.